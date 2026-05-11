Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for £11m Over TV Packaging Image Use

British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa, 30, is suing electronics giant Samsung for £11million after accusing the company of using her image on TV packaging worldwide without permission. The singer claims the tech firm used her photo in a mass marketing campaign without her consent, prompting legal action in California.

Unauthorised Image Use

Court documents reveal that Samsung featured a photo of Dua Lipa backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival 2024 on cardboard TV boxes without her knowledge or approval. The singer asserts she has “no say, control, or input whatsoever” over the use of the image and that she discovered it was being used only after products hit the shelves.

Legal Claims And Damages

The Grammy-winning artist’s lawsuit accuses Samsung of copyright infringement, trademark violations, and breaching California publicity laws. She is seeking $15million (£11million) in damages, arguing that the company’s actions falsely implied an official partnership. Her legal team also criticised Samsung for being “dismissive and callous” when asked to remove the image.

Fan Impact And Brand Reputation

The complaint includes social media posts from customers who bought Samsung TVs because they believed Dua Lipa endorsed the products. Lawyers stress that the singer has cultivated a “premium brand” and is highly selective with endorsements, making the misuse of her likeness damaging to her reputation.

Ongoing Career Highlights

Despite the lawsuit, Dua Lipa continues her career momentum, recently making a surprise appearance at London‘s O2 Arena during Tame Impala’s headline show. She also enjoyed holidays in Copenhagen and South Africa with her fiancé Callum Turner, with wedding plans reportedly set for later this year.