Two fire engines raced to Gatland Lane after a small fire broke out in the back of a dustcart on Monday, 16th February 2026

Two Fire Appliances Rush In

One fire appliance from Maidstone and a reserve unit arrived quickly to tackle the blaze. The fire, though small, needed immediate attention to prevent it from spreading.

Fire Service Issues Crucial Warning

Firefighters are urging the public: do not throw batteries into your rubbish or recycling bins. Ignoring this advice could lead to dangerous fires like this one.

Be careful what you toss in your bin – it could save lives and property.