Eastbourne man dies after sign falls on crowd at Big Church Festival

A 41-year-old man from Eastbourne has died after a large sign fell onto people attending the Big Church Festival in West Sussex.

The tragic incident happened at the festival site on the Wiston Estate, near Steyning, at around 3.30pm on Friday, August 28.

Sussex Police and emergency services were called following reports that a large sign had fallen and injured a number of people at the Christian music festival.

The man from Eastbourne was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

At least six other people were injured in the incident and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh said:

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

He added that police recognised the “immense distress” the incident would have caused people attending the festival and said officers were working with partner agencies to establish exactly what happened.

Emergency crews, including ambulances, critical care paramedics and specialist response teams, attended the scene.

The incident led to the festival being brought to an immediate halt, with day visitors told to leave the site and campers advised to return to their campsites.

Festival organisers later confirmed that Big Church Festival 2026 would not continue.

In a statement, organisers said they were “devastated” by the serious incident, which involved a sign falling and injuring at least seven people, one of whom tragically lost their life.

They said their thoughts were with those affected, their families and friends, as well as everyone who witnessed what happened.

The festival had been due to run throughout the August bank holiday weekend and attracts thousands of people to the Wiston Estate each year.

The incident occurred during a period of unsettled weather, with the Met Office having issued a yellow weather warning covering strong winds, heavy showers and thunderstorms across much of England and Wales.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and is working with the Health and Safety Executive and other partners.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or has relevant video footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Igloo.