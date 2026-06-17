Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde Launches Petition to Save Historic Pier

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde OBE has launched an online petition demanding greater support to protect Eastbourne Pier, an iconic Victorian structure that has stood on the town’s seafront for over 150 years. The campaign highlights growing concerns over the pier’s future amid rising maintenance costs and coastal wear, threatening one of Eastbourne’s most recognisable landmarks.

Historic Landmark At Risk

Eastbourne Pier is considered the “beating heart” of the town by Mr Babarinde, who emphasised its vital role in the local economy, tourism, and heritage. The pier has faced increasing challenges due to the harsh coastal environment and the expensive upkeep necessary to preserve this historic pleasure pier.

Call For Government Support

Mr Babarinde is urging the Government to collaborate closely with local communities, heritage groups, and stakeholders. The aim is to identify practical support measures that could secure not only Eastbourne Pier but also other historic British piers threatened by similar issues.

Petition To Raise Awareness

The petition is hosted online and seeks to demonstrate widespread public backing for safeguarding the Victorian structure for future generations. It forms a central part of Mr Babarinde’s campaign to raise awareness about the pier’s condition and the need for action. Supporters can sign the petition and find out more on the Eastbourne Lib Dem website: Protect Our Pier Petition.