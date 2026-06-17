Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PIER CAMPAIGN Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde Launches Petition to Save Historic Pier

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde Launches Petition to Save Historic Pier

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde OBE has launched an online petition demanding greater support to protect Eastbourne Pier, an iconic Victorian structure that has stood on the town’s seafront for over 150 years. The campaign highlights growing concerns over the pier’s future amid rising maintenance costs and coastal wear, threatening one of Eastbourne’s most recognisable landmarks.

Historic Landmark At Risk

Eastbourne Pier is considered the “beating heart” of the town by Mr Babarinde, who emphasised its vital role in the local economy, tourism, and heritage. The pier has faced increasing challenges due to the harsh coastal environment and the expensive upkeep necessary to preserve this historic pleasure pier.

Call For Government Support

Mr Babarinde is urging the Government to collaborate closely with local communities, heritage groups, and stakeholders. The aim is to identify practical support measures that could secure not only Eastbourne Pier but also other historic British piers threatened by similar issues.

Petition To Raise Awareness

The petition is hosted online and seeks to demonstrate widespread public backing for safeguarding the Victorian structure for future generations. It forms a central part of Mr Babarinde’s campaign to raise awareness about the pier’s condition and the need for action. Supporters can sign the petition and find out more on the Eastbourne Lib Dem website: Protect Our Pier Petition.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Ex-Healthcare Worker Cautioned Over Selling Princess Of Wales’s Medical Records

DATA LEAK Ex-Healthcare Worker Cautioned Over Selling Princess Of Wales’s Medical Records

Breaking News, UK News
Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

FATAL COLLISION Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

UK News
Young Bob Calls Manchester Assault ‘Most High-Profile Case’ Says Police

POLICE CLAIM Young Bob Calls Manchester Assault ‘Most High-Profile Case’ Says Police

UK News
American Saved Son From Choking But Faced Mob Lynching In Bogota

MOB ATTACK American Saved Son From Choking But Faced Mob Lynching In Bogota

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Ten Fire Engines Tackle Massive Scrap Yard Blaze in Erith Industrial Estate

Breaking News, UK News
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde Launches Petition to Save Historic Pier

PIER CAMPAIGN Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde Launches Petition to Save Historic Pier

UK News
Liverpool Amazon Driver Jailed for £2.4m University Exam Cheating Scam

EXAM SCANDAL Liverpool Amazon Driver Jailed for £2.4m University Exam Cheating Scam

UK News
Police Appeal After Assault at Ruislip Manor Underground Station

THEFT BRAWL Police Appeal After Assault at Ruislip Manor Underground Station

UK News
Three Arrested After £139M Cannabis Haul Seized at Southampton Port

DRUGS BUST Three Arrested After £139M Cannabis Haul Seized at Southampton Port

UK News
Police officers patrolling on bicycles seize illegal e-bike in Swindon

HIT AND RUN CHARGES Chippenham Man Charged After Park Lane Collision and Fleeing Scene

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RECKLESS NEAR MISS Wiltshire Police Seek Amesbury Surron Electric Motorcycle Rider

UK News

Wiltshire Police Seek Amesbury Surron Electric Motorcycle Rider

UK News
Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

COUNCILLOR FURY Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

UK News
Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

UK News
£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

MENTAL HEALTH £23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

UK News
£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

WOMAN GRABBED Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

UK News
Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

UK News
Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

WAREHOUSE BLAZE Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

UK News
Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

KANE TRIUMPH Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

UK News
Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

UK News
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

TRAGIC NEWS Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

UK News
Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

UK News
Watch Live