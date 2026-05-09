Ex-Netanyahu Guard Caught in UK Undercover Sting Over 15-Year-Old

A former personal security guard for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been caught in a UK undercover sting operation attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy. The suspect was exposed by investigator Chris Hansen during the operation, raising serious concerns about misconduct and law enforcement vigilance.

High-level Security Past

Matthew Mahl, 46, served more than two decades with Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police before retiring. His background included involvement in security detail for Netanyahu, adding weight to the scandal considering his trusted role protecting an international leader.

Undercover Bust

During the sting, Hansen confronted Mahl over his past security credentials before revealing the suspect’s illicit communications with an undercover detective posing as a teenage boy. Explicit messages were exchanged as part of the investigation, leading to Mahl’s arrest.

Legal Consequences Pending

Following the arrest, Mahl was taken into custody, where he was able to consult with his attorney. The case remains under investigation, and police have not yet confirmed charges or court dates, leaving uncertainty over the legal outcomes.

Public Reaction

The arrest has prompted backlash and calls for accountability, especially given Mahl’s trusted security role. Observers have expressed doubts over whether there will be meaningful repercussions amidst the high-profile nature of the case. This development highlights the ongoing need for rigorous oversight within security roles and law enforcement engagements at home and abroad.