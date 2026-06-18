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SPY SCANDAL Ex-UK Police and HK Officer Jailed for Spying on Pro-Democracy Activists

Ex-UK Police and HK Officer Jailed for Spying on Pro-Democracy Activists

Two dual British-Hong Kong nationals, Peter Wai, a former Metropolitan Police officer, and Bill Yuen, a retired Hong Kong police superintendent, have been sentenced to 10 and eight years respectively for spying on Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters living in the UK under the National Security Act. Their arrest followed a failed attempt to forcibly detain Monica Kwong, a £16 million fraud suspect, from her Pontefract flat in West Yorkshire. The case has significant implications for national security and foreign espionage concerns.

Shadow Policing Exposed

Peter Wai, 41, conducted covert surveillance on activists and politicians, including senior Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith, under the direction of Bill Yuen, 66, who worked at the Hong Kong Economic Trade Office in London. Wai exploited his former access to Home Office databases while on sick leave, unlawfully gathering intelligence on individuals of interest to Hong Kong authorities.

Failed Kidnap Plot Foiled

The pair were apprehended during their attempt to break into Monica Kwong’s flat to detain her by deception and force. Immigration enforcement officer and ex-Royal Marine Matthew Trickett, involved in the operation, was also charged but later died by suicide. Security services had bugged the suspects’ activities and were waiting inside the flat when the group tried to force entry.

Serious National Security Convictions

Following a two-month Old Bailey trial, Wai was convicted of misconduct in public office for abusing police computer systems, while both were found guilty of assisting a foreign intelligence service. The judge described their actions as “deliberate, concerted and serious,” motivated by their loyalty to the Chinese state despite their dual citizenship.

Impact on UK Sanctuary And

Helen Flanagan, commander for Counter Terrorism Policing London, condemned their activities targeting UK-based pro-democracy campaigners. The defendants caused “real and significant” harm, leaving victims in fear and distress. This case highlights risks posed to those seeking refuge from political persecution and efforts to suppress dissent overseas.

Prosecution And Legal Response

Frank Ferguson of the Crown Prosecution Service stressed the message sent by these convictions against foreign interference and unauthorised surveillance in the UK. The National Security Act, implemented in 2023, provided the legal framework to hold Wai and Yuen accountable for their covert operations supporting Chinese state interests.

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