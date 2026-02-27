Watch Live
FATLOSS Fake Weight-Loss Drugs Crackdown Hits Lincolnshire

Police have smashed a gang suspected of churning out fake and dangerous weight-loss drugs in...

Published: 11:23 am February 27, 2026
Updated: 11:23 am February 27, 2026

Police have smashed a gang suspected of churning out fake and dangerous weight-loss drugs in Lincolnshire. The illegal operation was uncovered after raids at two sites on Tuesday, 24 February.

Illicit Labs Raided in Newton and Grantham

Officers stormed a large agricultural building in Newton, near Sleaford, which had reportedly been turned into a dodgy drug factory. Another raid targeted a residential property in Grantham. Despite the haul, no arrests have been made so far.

 

Thousands of Fake Injections Seized

The multi-agency swoop, involving Trading Standards, Immigration Enforcement, and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), netted a vast stash of suspected weight-loss injections and manufacturing kit.

Investigators say these unregulated drugs were likely pushed online, including on TikTok, helping them spread fast and putting users’ health at risk.

Warning: Dangerous Drugs Pose Serious Health Risks

The MHRA cautioned that illicit weight-loss injections often lack proper safety checks, leading to potential contamination and incorrect dosing.

Thousands of doses and raw pharmaceutical ingredients seized will now be tested in the lab to determine exactly what’s inside.

Last October, a similar raid in Northamptonshire uncovered over 2,000 unlicensed injection pens worth £250,000, plus thousands more empty pens, chemicals, and £20,000 in cash.

This latest bust highlights the growing threat of fake health products flooding the market, putting lives on the line.

