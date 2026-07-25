Family of Man Fighting for Life After Purton Building Site Attack Pay Emotional Tribute to Those Who Saved Him

The family of a 25-year-old man who remains critically ill after being stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at a building site in Wiltshire have thanked the workers and emergency services who helped save his life. Jamie Chappell suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident at a construction site in Purton on Thursday and remains in hospital receiving specialist treatment. In an emotional statement, Jamie’s family described him as “one of the kindest, most gentle souls you could ever meet”, adding that he continues to fight for his life following injuries that are both life-changing and life-threatening. The family paid tribute to the construction workers who rushed to Jamie’s aid before emergency services arrived, saying their actions gave him “the best possible chance” of survival. They also thanked the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, paramedics, police officers and the specialist trauma and neurosurgery teams at Southmead Hospital for the care they have provided. In their statement, the family said they remain focused on supporting Jamie through his recovery and asked for privacy during what they described as an incredibly difficult time. They also urged members of the public not to speculate or spread rumours while Wiltshire Police continue their investigation into the incident. The family said: “We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming love, prayers and support Jamie has received. Every message, every kind word and every person keeping him in their thoughts means more to us than we could ever put into words.” Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the attack remain ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Wiltshire Police.