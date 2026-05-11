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FIRE RESPONCE Firefighters Battle Roof Blaze on Smithdown Road Liverpool

Firefighters Battle Roof Blaze on Smithdown Road Liverpool

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) responded swiftly to a significant roof fire at a property on Smithdown Road, Liverpool, on Sunday evening, 10 May. Crews arrived at 22:10, just minutes after the alert at 22:04, deploying eight fire engines and an aerial appliance to tackle the blaze threatening the roof space.

Rapid Deployment Tactics

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and immediately attacked the fire inside using a hose reel jet. Their efforts focused on flames spreading from the chimney into the roof structure, working both internally and externally to contain the blaze.

Property Evacuated Safely

The building was evacuated without incident to protect residents and neighbours. Merseyside Police supported the operation by managing traffic and maintaining clear access for emergency services.

Ongoing Firefighting Operation

MFRS crews have sectorised the scene for an organised response. Firefighters continue their efforts to fully extinguish the fire, with emergency services urging the public to avoid the area while the operation remains active.

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