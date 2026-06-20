Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TERROR PROBE Five Injured in Suspected Anti-Muslim Attacks in Edinburgh Streets

Five Injured in Suspected Anti-Muslim Attacks in Edinburgh Streets

Five men were injured in a series of suspected anti-Muslim attacks across Edinburgh on Friday night, as a bare-chested man wielding a weapon roamed the city. Police Scotland and counter-terrorism officers arrested a 36-year-old white man amid the ongoing investigation into hate crimes targeting the Muslim community.

Attacks Near Mosque

The assaults began near the Broomhouse mosque in west Edinburgh, where two men aged 22 were hurt and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Three additional men, aged 24, 27, and 39, were attacked elsewhere on Telford Road and Leith Walk.

Weapon-Wielding Rampage

Social media footage shows the suspect vandalising a taxi at a petrol station on Telford Road, smashing windows and leaving a hand axe visible inside the vehicle. Videos also capture the man causing chaos inside a BP petrol station on Ferry Road and repeatedly striking the doors of Origano pizzeria on Leith Walk before police intervened.

Police Response And Arrest

Officers responding to the fast-moving series of incidents subdued the man without deploying Tasers. CCTV footage shows a heavy police presence and a cordon around the Your Move estate agent, where paramedics treated one of the victims. Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton condemned the “shocking attack,” emphasising there is “no place for racism or faith-based hate in Scotland”.

Community Reaction

The Muslim Council of Britain described the community as “rightly nervous and worried,” linking the attacks to recent racist violence in Belfast and divisive political rhetoric. MEND Scotland confirmed that several victims are from the Muslim community. Edinburgh North East MSP Ben Macpherson praised the area’s diversity and condemned attempts to divide the community, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Call For Information

Police have urged anyone with information about the incidents to come forward to help their investigation into these hate crimes.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

TEAM TURMOIL Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

UK News
Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

TRAIN DISASTER Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

UK News
One Dead After Rear-End Train Collision Near Bedford – British Transport Police

POLICE CONFIRM DEATH One Dead After Rear-End Train Collision Near Bedford – British Transport Police

UK News
Edinburgh Airport Evacuated After Suspicious Package Sparks Bomb Squad Response

BOMB ALERT Edinburgh Airport Evacuated After Suspicious Package Sparks Bomb Squad Response

UK News
Eight Hospitalised After Coach Blaze Shuts M25 in Surrey

FIRE CHAOS Eight Hospitalised After Coach Blaze Shuts M25 in Surrey

UK News
Three Feared Dead After Passenger Trains Collide Near Bedford as Major Incident Declared

LIVES CLAIMED IN HORROR CRASH Three Feared Dead After Passenger Trains Collide Near Bedford as Major Incident Declared

UK News
Tragic Hit-and-Run: Woman Killed, Three Arrested

VIOLENT ATTACK Man in 20s Critical After Serious Assault in Cirencester

UK News
Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

FIFTY INJURED Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

UK News
Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

MIGRANT JAILED Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

UK News

TRAIN CRASH HORROR Emergency Services Respond to Train Incident South of Bedford

Breaking News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

BIKE BUST Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

UK News
Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

UK News
One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

FATAL COLLISON One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

UK News
One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

UK News
Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

ADDICTION BATTLE Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

UK News
Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

UK News
Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

TOILET TANGLE Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

UK News
Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

UK News
RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

HEATWAVE WARNING RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

UK News
RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Bedford Train Incident Kills Driver Injures Nearly 100

RAIL CRASH UPDATE Bedford Train Incident Kills Driver Injures Nearly 100

UK News
Bedford Train Incident Kills Driver Injures Nearly 100

Bedford Train Incident Kills Driver Injures Nearly 100

UK News
Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

BRING HER HOME Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

UK News
Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

UK News
Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

HIT AND RUN Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

UK News
Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

UK News
Watch Live