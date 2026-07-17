Five Teenagers Sentenced Over Robbery That Left Boy Injured in Corsham

Five teenagers have been sentenced after admitting robbing a teenage boy and leaving him with a head injury in Corsham.

The group appeared before Salisbury Magistrates’ Court, where they pleaded guilty to the robbery, which took place near Westwells Road on 8 August 2025.

During the incident, the victim – a teenage boy – had cash stolen from him and suffered a head injury. Wiltshire Police said his injuries were fortunately not serious.

The court heard that two boys aged 16 and 15, two girls aged 16 and 14 from the Corsham area, and a 16-year-old girl from Chippenham were all involved in the offence.

None of the defendants can be named because of their ages.

All five were sentenced to nine-month referral orders.

Referral orders are youth justice sentences aimed at helping young offenders understand the consequences of their actions, take responsibility for their offending and reduce the risk of reoffending through rehabilitation.

Sergeant Mike Tripp, of Wiltshire Police, said: “Referral orders are youth justice sentences designed to help young offenders understand the impact of their actions, take responsibility for their offending and make positive changes to prevent further offending.

“The young person is required to undertake a programme of rehabilitative and restorative activities, aiming to support rehabilitation and reduce reoffending.

“I hope these sentences encourage the defendants involved to make better choices in the future.”

Wiltshire Police said the outcome reflects the force’s commitment to tackling youth crime while supporting measures that encourage rehabilitation and prevent further offending.