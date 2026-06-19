Four Men Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Erith on Bexley Road

Police were dispatched to Bexley Road, Erith, just after 10pm on June 17 following reports of an assault. A 50-year-old man was found injured at the scene and taken to hospital, where his wounds were deemed non-life-threatening. While receiving treatment, the victim was also arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Multiple Arrests Made

Police arrested four men in connection with the incident. A 35-year-old and a 50-year-old were held on suspicion of affray, while a 42-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. The 50-year-old victim remains in custody following his arrest at the hospital.

Victim’s Condition Stable

The injured man’s injuries are confirmed to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing, according to the Metropolitan Police. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Police Request Public Help

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward. Witnesses are urged to call 101 quoting CAD 8638/18JUN26 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.