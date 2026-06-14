Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PRISON OBSESSION Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

Gavin Plumb, jailed for plotting to kidnap, rape, and murder TV host Holly Willoughby, was found with images of her during a prison cell search at a UK maximum-security facility. The discovery highlights ongoing concerns over his dangerous obsession while serving a life sentence for the crime.

Convicted For Chilling Plot

In July 2024, Plumb was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of soliciting murder, incitement to rape, and incitement to kidnap. Evidence revealed he spent years plotting to abduct Willoughby, including recruiting accomplices through an undercover US officer posing as “David Jones.” Police found an “abduction kit” at his arrest containing cable ties, ropes, chloroform, and maps of Willoughby’s home.

Life Sentence Imposed

Plumb was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years and 85 days. The judge described him as a severe threat to women, citing his previous crimes involving weapons and false imprisonment. A Court of Appeal rejected his 2025 appeal, upholding the sentence as necessary for public protection.

Ongoing Obsession Behind Bars

A routine search uncovered images of Holly Willoughby hidden in Plumb’s prison cell. Devices seized earlier also contained millions of pictures and AI-generated “deepfake” pornography of the presenter, confirming his fixation remains despite incarceration in a maximum-security prison.

Prison Review Expected

Prison officials are preparing to review Plumb’s security status and privileges following the discovery, aiming to limit risks related to his persistent obsession with Holly Willoughby.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Eight Arrested as 4000-Strong Protest Hits Brighton City Centre

PROTEST ARRESTS Eight Arrested as 4000-Strong Protest Hits Brighton City Centre

UK News
Woman Accuses Andy Burnham Over Police Custody Rape Claims in Manchester

CUSTODY SCANDAL Woman Accuses Andy Burnham Over Police Custody Rape Claims in Manchester

UK News
Police Concern Grows For Missing Barnstaple Teen Layla Parkes

BRING HER HOME Police Concern Grows For Missing Barnstaple Teen Layla Parkes

UK News

SAFETY FAILURE Woman Dies After Safety Rope Forgotten in Brazil Bungee Jump

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

MIGRANT CRISIS Over 100000 Failed Asylum Seekers Not Recorded Leaving UK Since 2010

UK News
Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

EARLY MORNING ATTACK Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

FIND REBECCA Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

UK News
Newhaven RNLI Veteran Phill Corsi Awarded MBE for 44 Years of Lifesaving Service

LIFE SAVER Newhaven RNLI Veteran Phill Corsi Awarded MBE for 44 Years of Lifesaving Service

UK News
Scotland To Wear Red Not Blue Against Haiti At World Cup Opener

KIT CLASH Scotland To Wear Red Not Blue Against Haiti At World Cup Opener

UK News
Surgeon Honoured for Life-Saving Work After Southport Knife Attack

LIFE SAVER Surgeon Honoured for Life-Saving Work After Southport Knife Attack

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toddler Taken by Stranger in Merseyside Nursery Mix-Up Sparks Police Probe

NURSEY FAIL Toddler Taken by Stranger in Merseyside Nursery Mix-Up Sparks Police Probe

UK News
Toddler Taken by Stranger in Merseyside Nursery Mix-Up Sparks Police Probe

Toddler Taken by Stranger in Merseyside Nursery Mix-Up Sparks Police Probe

UK News
Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

PRISON OBSESSION Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

UK News
Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

UK News
Man Charged After Teen Girl Stabbed in Brierfield Knife Attack

KNIFE ATTACK CHARGE Man Charged After Teen Girl Stabbed in Brierfield Knife Attack

UK News
Man Charged After Teen Girl Stabbed in Brierfield Knife Attack

Man Charged After Teen Girl Stabbed in Brierfield Knife Attack

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terrorism Powers After Russia Trip

TOMMY UPDATE Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terrorism Powers After Russia Trip

UK News
Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terrorism Powers After Russia Trip

Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terrorism Powers After Russia Trip

UK News
Sporting Dynasties That Bent the Betting Odds and Ran Their Sport for Years

Sporting Dynasties That Bent the Betting Odds and Ran Their Sport for Years

UK News
Sporting Dynasties That Bent the Betting Odds and Ran Their Sport for Years

Sporting Dynasties That Bent the Betting Odds and Ran Their Sport for Years

UK News
Man Denies Attempted Murder of Three Children in Dublin Stabbing Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Man Denies Attempted Murder of Three Children in Dublin Stabbing Trial

UK News
Man Denies Attempted Murder of Three Children in Dublin Stabbing Trial

Man Denies Attempted Murder of Three Children in Dublin Stabbing Trial

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Helicopters Collide Over Rio, Six Dead in Western Zone Crash

SIX DEAD Two Helicopters Collide Over Rio, Six Dead in Western Zone Crash

Breaking News, UK News
Two Helicopters Collide Over Rio, Six Dead in Western Zone Crash

Two Helicopters Collide Over Rio, Six Dead in Western Zone Crash

Breaking News, UK News
Abdulwasi Ahmadi Charged After Centenary Square Birmingham Attack

WOUNDING CHARGES Abdulwasi Ahmadi Charged After Centenary Square Birmingham Attack

UK News
Abdulwasi Ahmadi Charged After Centenary Square Birmingham Attack

Abdulwasi Ahmadi Charged After Centenary Square Birmingham Attack

UK News
Margate Murder Suspect Charged After Man Found Dead

MURDER CHARGE Margate Murder Suspect Charged After Man Found Dead

UK News
Margate Murder Suspect Charged After Man Found Dead

Margate Murder Suspect Charged After Man Found Dead

UK News
Watch Live