Gavin Plumb Found With Holly Willoughby Images In UK Prison After Kidnap Plot

Gavin Plumb, jailed for plotting to kidnap, rape, and murder TV host Holly Willoughby, was found with images of her during a prison cell search at a UK maximum-security facility. The discovery highlights ongoing concerns over his dangerous obsession while serving a life sentence for the crime.

Convicted For Chilling Plot

In July 2024, Plumb was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of soliciting murder, incitement to rape, and incitement to kidnap. Evidence revealed he spent years plotting to abduct Willoughby, including recruiting accomplices through an undercover US officer posing as “David Jones.” Police found an “abduction kit” at his arrest containing cable ties, ropes, chloroform, and maps of Willoughby’s home.

Life Sentence Imposed

Plumb was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years and 85 days. The judge described him as a severe threat to women, citing his previous crimes involving weapons and false imprisonment. A Court of Appeal rejected his 2025 appeal, upholding the sentence as necessary for public protection.

Ongoing Obsession Behind Bars

A routine search uncovered images of Holly Willoughby hidden in Plumb’s prison cell. Devices seized earlier also contained millions of pictures and AI-generated “deepfake” pornography of the presenter, confirming his fixation remains despite incarceration in a maximum-security prison.

Prison Review Expected

Prison officials are preparing to review Plumb’s security status and privileges following the discovery, aiming to limit risks related to his persistent obsession with Holly Willoughby.