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KNIFE ATTACK CHARGE Man Charged After Teen Girl Stabbed in Brierfield Knife Attack

Man Charged After Teen Girl Stabbed in Brierfield Knife Attack

  Emergency services rushed to Wood Street, Brierfield, Lancashire, at 3.06pm on Friday, 12 June, after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in a street attack. The teenager suffered a stab wound to the back of her neck and was taken to the hospital. She has since been discharged with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Police arrested a 30-year-old man shortly after the incident and have charged him.

Knife Attack Charges

Junaid Nawaz, 30, from Livingstone Walk, Brierfield, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place. Initially detained on suspicion of attempted murder, police, after consulting the Crown Prosecution Service, authorised formal charges.

Victim’s Condition Stable

The 17-year-old victim sustained a stab wound to the back of her neck but was treated and discharged from the hospital. Authorities confirmed her injuries were not life-threatening, underscoring the prompt emergency response.

Police Confirm Identity

Officers stated that Nawaz is British-born with Pakistani heritage. He remains in custody pending his court hearing.

Upcoming Court Date

Nawaz is scheduled to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 June, where the charges will be formally heard.

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Topics :Crime

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