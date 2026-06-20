Glasgow Shop Owner Jailed 9 Years for Grooming and Rape in Stirlingshire

Asief Anwar, 43, a Glasgow shop owner, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a Stirlingshire village. The abuse occurred between July and December 2021 after Anwar supplied the teenager with alcohol, cigarettes, and vapes from his shop. Police and the courts condemned the exploitation of the vulnerable teenager.

Systematic Grooming Exposed

At the Edinburgh High Court, details emerged of Anwar’s grooming tactics, which included making sexualised comments and molesting the victim prior to the rape. He also supplied vapes and made inappropriate advances towards two other teenage girls aged 14 and 15 during 2022.

Denial Ends In Conviction

Despite denying all allegations, Anwar was convicted following the evidence presented at trial. The judge handed down an extended sentence, adding two years on licence after his prison term.

Sex Offenders Register And Orders

Anwar is now placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely. Non-harassment orders have been imposed to protect the victims and prevent further abuse, underlining the court’s commitment to safeguarding vulnerable youths.