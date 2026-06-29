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COURT VERDICT Gosport Ex-Soldier Cleared of Charges from Southampton Riots

Gosport Ex-Soldier Cleared of Charges from Southampton Riots

Matt Styler, a 50-year-old former Parachute Regiment soldier from Gosport, has been cleared of assault charges after violent protests erupted in Southampton on June 2 during the Henry Nowak demonstration. Following a court hearing at Southampton Crown Court, the prosecution dropped all evidence against him, leading to a full discharge.

Violent Protests Turn Tense

The protest was held in response to Vikrum Digwa receiving a life sentence with a minimum 21-year term for the murder of teenager Henry Nowak. Starting peacefully, the demonstration escalated as protesters moved to St Denys Road, Digwa’s former residence. Police officers faced thrown bricks, glass, and tree branches, while bins were set alight near local homes.

Charges Dropped In Court

Styler, arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer during the unrest, pleaded not guilty. However, at the June 29 hearing, prosecutor Siobhan Linsley informed the court that no evidence would be presented. Judge William Mousley KC then recorded a not guilty verdict and discharged Styler.

Ex-soldiers Legal Outcome

Matt Styler’s release highlights the challenges authorities face when prosecuting individuals involved in civil disturbances. His discharge after initial charges underscores the importance of evidence in securing convictions related to public order offences.

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