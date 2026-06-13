Harrow Council Enforcement Officers Fired Over Threats Caught on Film

Two enforcement officers employed by private firm Kingdom and contracted by Harrow Council have been dismissed after video footage showed them threatening a member of the public with violence and claiming police brutality. The incident took place on a Harrow high street in May and was captured on the passerby’s Meta glasses before being shared on social media.

Captured On Social Media

The footage reveals one officer admitting his body-worn camera was switched off while the other accuses the man of “trying to mess with my money.” As tensions escalate, the officers verbally threaten the man, including threats to “knock you out” and “rip your teeth out.” One officer suggests following the man into an alleyway and claims police would “f*** him up.” The recording does not show the incident’s origin.

Swift Council Action

Harrow Council confirmed they were aware of the footage and took “swift action” after the incident was reported in May. A spokesperson stated the two individuals no longer work for Kingdom, emphasising zero tolerance for threats towards the public and deliberate body-worn camera deactivation.

Kingdoms Role Explained

Kingdom provides enforcement teams supporting local authorities with environmental enforcement. They work with various councils and private organisations including Bupa, the NHS, Haringey Council, and Tesco.

Public Safety Concerns

The incident raises questions about the conduct and accountability of private enforcement officers working on behalf of councils. Harrow Council’s response highlights the importance of responsible behaviour and safeguarding public trust during enforcement duties.