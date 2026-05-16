Harvey Weinstein New York Trial Ends Mistrial Over Jury Deadlock

Harvey Weinstein’s third New York trial ended in a mistrial on Friday after a Manhattan jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on rape charges brought by Jessica Mann from an incident in 2013. The trial, held in Manhattan, highlighted continuing legal battles concerning the former film producer amid his other convictions.

Jury Unable To Decide

During their third day of deliberations, jurors informed Judge Curtis Farber they were deadlocked. Despite his urging to continue, the judge declared the jury “hopelessly deadlocked” and ended the proceedings without a verdict.

Background On Allegations

The trial concerned claims that Weinstein raped aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. Weinstein pleaded not guilty, denying all accusations of non-consensual sex and assault.

Previous Convictions Overturned

Weinstein was initially convicted in 2020 of raping Mann and assaulting another woman, Miriam Haley, and sentenced to 23 years. However, New York’s highest court overturned this verdict, ruling that Weinstein did not receive a fair trial. In a related case, he was convicted of sexually abusing Haley in 2025 but acquitted on other charges.

Ongoing Legal Battle

Weinstein, 74, is already serving a 16-year sentence in California for a separate rape conviction, which is also under appeal. The Manhattan charges remain unresolved following this mistrial, with potential sentencing pending for the Haley case.

Impact on the MeToo Movement

The allegations against Weinstein fueled the #MeToo movement, encouraging victims of sexual misconduct to speak out against powerful figures in entertainment and beyond. Despite the mistrial, the cases continue to underscore issues of consent and justice in high-profile sexual offence trials.