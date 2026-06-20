Henry Nowak Killer Transferred To HMP Frankland Prison Where Ian Huntley Died

Henry Nowak’s convicted killer, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, has been moved from HMP Winchester to the high-security Category A prison, HMP Frankland in Durham. The transfer took place this week, placing him in the same prison where Soham child-killer Ian Huntley was fatally attacked. Sources reveal Digwa is reportedly “cowering in his cell” following the move.

Monster Mansion Holds Notorious Killers

HMP Frankland, nicknamed “Monster Mansion”, is home to some of Britain’s most notorious criminals. This includes Levi Bellfield, who murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler, and Wayne Couzens, the former police officer convicted of killing Sarah Everard.

Ian Huntley Murder Charge

Ian Huntley, whose murder sparked national outrage, was fatally attacked inside Frankland. Anthony Russell, 44, has been charged with Huntley’s murder but has not yet entered a plea. The prison’s violent reputation underscores the high-risk environment where Digwa now resides.

Threatened In Prison

Reports indicate that since arriving at Frankland, Digwa has already faced threats from other inmates. His move to such a notorious facility highlights concerns around the safety and well-being of high-profile prisoners in the UK prison system.