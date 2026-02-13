Watch Live

PALESTINE ACTION

BAN STANDS High Court Slams Government’s Terror Label on Palestine Action

A High Court judge has blasted the government’s decision to brand Palestine Action a terrorist...

Published: 11:10 am February 13, 2026
Updated: 11:38 am February 13, 2026

A High Court judge has blasted the government’s decision to brand Palestine Action a terrorist group as unlawful and over the top. The ruling sparked an instant promise from Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to fight back in the Court of Appeal.

Judge: Only a Small Fraction of Activities Are Terrorism

Dame Victoria Sharp ruled that only a tiny slice of Palestine Action’s actions could be called terrorism. She said the group’s overall behaviour didn’t meet “the level, scale and persistence” needed to justify banning them as terrorists. The judge added that regular criminal laws were enough to tackle any illegal acts.

Nearly 3,000 Arrested Since Ban Came Into Force

The proscription came into effect on 5 July last year, leading to the arrest of nearly 3,000 people, said co-founder Huda Ammori. Those arrested ranged from priests and vicars to retired doctors, teachers, pensioners and even an 81-year-old former magistrate.

“This is a monumental victory for fundamental freedoms in Britain and the Palestinian cause,” Ammori declared. “The ban led to unlawful arrests for simply holding signs saying: ‘I oppose genocide I support Palestine Action.’”

She slammed the government for treating a non-violent civil disobedience group like terrorists, calling it a “Trumpian abuse of power” – likening it to banning the Suffragettes.

Home Secretary Vows to Fight Ruling

Mahmood said she was “disappointed” by the decision and insisted the proscription was based on rigorous evidence and backed by Parliament. “Ministers must retain the power to protect national security and keep the public safe,” she stressed.

The Palestine Action ban remains in place during the appeal, meaning membership or support can lead to up to 14 years in jail. The ban was first imposed by then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Supporters Celebrate Outside High Court

About 100 Palestine Action supporters gathered outside the High Court in London, cheering and chanting “Free Palestine” when news of the ruling broke. Author Sally Rooney gave evidence in court, saying anti-terror laws made it “unclear” if she could donate book earnings to the group or publish a new work while the ban stands.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski called for all charges against protesters held under the ban to be dropped. “Over 2,700 people have been arrested for simply opposing genocide and supporting Palestine Action,” he said.

With the appeal set to resume, the government fights to keep the terror label while Palestine Action maintains it will continue its activism.

