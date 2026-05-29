Home Office Launches AI Age Assessment for UK Asylum Seekers

The Home Office has awarded a £322,000 contract to Harlow-based Akhter Computers to develop AI facial-scanning technology aimed at estimating the age of asylum seekers arriving in the UK without identity documents. The technology, planned for 2027 introduction following rigorous testing, seeks to improve the accuracy of age assessments, which are critical in determining access to safeguarding and support.

AI to Tackle Age Disputes

Currently, immigration officers carry out age assessments when an asylum seeker’s age is in question. The new AI system will use an algorithm designed to accurately predict individuals’ ages, supporting decisions on whether claimants should be treated as children or adults in the asylum process.

Expert Concerns On Accuracy

The British Association of Social Workers (BASW) has cautioned ministers against relying on technological shortcuts, highlighting the risk of safeguarding errors. BASW chief executive Sam Baron stressed that social workers provide essential holistic evaluations considering trauma and development, noting that AI may struggle to differentiate similar-aged individuals accurately.

Current Age Assessment Challenges

A recent report noted gaps in training at the Dover reception centre, contributing to some inaccurate assessments. In the year to March 2026, 6,420 initial age assessments were carried out, with 43% classed as adults. Of these, 17% of decisions were later overturned following reviews.

Government Aims And Impact

Border Security Minister Alex Norris stated that the AI tool will help prevent adults from falsely claiming to be children, ensuring vulnerable minors receive needed protection. He added that the system would swiftly identify and remove those attempting to game the system. This rollout supports the government’s broader strategy to reduce small-boat crossings, which have fallen 36% so far this year compared to last.

Industry Partnerships

German biometrics firm Cognitec, known for providing identity-verification systems to border agencies in Germany and Australia, is a subcontractor on the project, lending expertise to the AI development.