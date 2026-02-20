Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

A horrific smash on Dean Hill, Plymstock, has left a car mangled and two passengers trapped inside. Emergency crews raced to the scene, fighting to free the victims from the wreckage.

Firefighters Use Cutting Tools to Rescue Victims

Firefighters deployed specialist cutting gear to pry open the white vehicle and free those trapped inside. The crash scene was quickly secured as paramedics tended to the injured. The condition of the passengers remains unknown.

Road Closed as Emergency Services Work

Dean Hill is currently blocked in both directions. Drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews clear the wreckage. Witnesses said the car was “completely written off” and the “situation doesn’t look great.” Multiple ambulances were also on site, highlighting the severity of the crash.