Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BOND DEBATE Idris Elba Says Black James Bond Would Be Too Woke for Global Audiences

Idris Elba Says Black James Bond Would Be Too Woke for Global Audiences

Idris Elba, the renowned UK actor once rumoured to be a frontrunner for the role of James Bond, has spoken out against the idea of a Black or African actor as 007. Speaking to British GQ, Elba said the worldwide appeal of Bond means certain markets would reject a Black Bond, labelling it “too woke” and unrealistic for the iconic spy franchise.

Elba Dismisses Black Bond Rumours

Ten years ago, speculation swirled that Elba might replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, stirring debate due to his ethnicity. Elba has since confirmed these talks “were never legit” and has set out his reasoning why a Black Bond isn’t a practical choice.

Why Bond Must Stay Pure

“Bond is big all over the world. And audiences won’t go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period… Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke. I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.” – Idris Elba

Escapism Over Politics

Elba emphasises the need for Bond to remain a fantasy figure rather than a symbol shaped to fit modern cultural expectations. He argues Bond’s worldwide fanbase prefers continuity over socio-political messaging.

Could Elba Have Pulled It

Despite his own reservations, many fans and critics felt Elba would have made an excellent 007. Now aged 53, Elba acknowledges it may be too late, but his popularity and charisma could have reinvigorated the character.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Jordan Tattan jailed for violent abuse of pregnant girlfriend in Bexley

PUNCH BAG Jordan Tattan jailed for violent abuse of pregnant girlfriend in Bexley

UK News
Hartlepool Hit-and-Run Leaves 22-Year-Old with Life-Altering Brain Injuries

RECKLESS RIDING Hartlepool Hit-and-Run Leaves 22-Year-Old with Life-Altering Brain Injuries

UK News
Linda Brunning Jailed 25 Years For Calderdale Care Home Child Abuse

CARE HOME ABUSE Linda Brunning Jailed 25 Years For Calderdale Care Home Child Abuse

UK News
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

POLICE MURDER PROBE 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

UK News
Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

JUSTICE DEMANDS Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

UK News
Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

TRIAL UPDATE Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

UK News
Lewisham Predator Arrested After Months on Run for Rape and Kidnapping

CONVICTED RAPIST Lewisham Predator Arrested After Months on Run for Rape and Kidnapping

UK News
Romanian Man Charged with Rape of Two Girls in Great Yarmouth

COURT APPERANCE Romanian Man Charged with Rape of Two Girls in Great Yarmouth

UK News
Missing Woman Carla Young Last Seen in Havant – Police Appeal

FIND CARLA Missing Woman Carla Young Last Seen in Havant – Police Appeal

UK News
Family of Three Die in Suspected Murder-Suicide at London Tower Block

TOWER TRAGEDY Family of Three Die in Suspected Murder-Suicide at London Tower Block

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

UK News
Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

UK News
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

TRIBUTES PAID Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

UK News
From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
How Technology Has Changed Infamous Casino Games

How Technology Has Changed Infamous Casino Games

UK News
How Technology Has Changed Infamous Casino Games

How Technology Has Changed Infamous Casino Games

UK News
Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

MAJOR HAUL Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

UK News
Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

COMMUNITY SAFETY CONCERNS Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Missing Teen Ishaq Last Seen Near Bow Church London June 2026

TEEN STILL MISSING Missing Teen Ishaq Last Seen Near Bow Church London June 2026

UK News
Missing Teen Ishaq Last Seen Near Bow Church London June 2026

Missing Teen Ishaq Last Seen Near Bow Church London June 2026

UK News
Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

FRAUD CHARGE Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

UK News
Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

UK News
Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

POLICE CLASH Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

Breaking News, UK News
Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live