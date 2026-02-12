Watch Live
ANCIENT DEITY Iran Burns ‘Baal’ Effigy Decked with Star of David in Blazing Tehran Protest

  In a fiery spectacle, Iranian protesters torched a giant statue of the ancient god...

Published: 1:08 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 4:22 am February 12, 2026

 

In a fiery spectacle, Iranian protesters torched a giant statue of the ancient god Baal, emblazoned with the Star of David, while shouting “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” in Tehran on February 11, 2026. The dramatic scenes erupted during state-backed rallies marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Blazing Baal Effigy Ignites Hatred in Tehran

The menacing Baal statue, complete with towering horns and dubbed a “satanic figure,” went up in flames at Azadi Square and other key locations. Protesters fixed a Star of David and a photo of ex-US President Donald Trump to the effigy before setting it on fire. Life-sized mannequins of Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu were burned alongside American and Israeli flags.

“We, the monotheists of the world, by the help of God, will bring down the worshipers of Baal, the worshipers of Satan, and the arrogant oppressors.”

This brazen act was an unmistakable attack on the US and Israel amid soaring regional tensions. Top Iranian figures, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Quds Force commander Ismail Qaan,i marched to demonstrate national unity.

Baal Statue, Star of David & Chilling Symbolism

By slapping the Star of David onto Baal, protesters aimed to brand Israel as a “pagan” and “satanic” force rather than a legitimate nation. In Iranian state rhetoric, Baal represents evil, elitist corruption, and satanic influence—casting Washington and Jerusalem as dark, sinister powers.

The rallies also featured ballistic missiles, wreckage from downed drones, and coffins labelled with names of US military leaders to hammer home their defiant message.

Ancient Deity Meets Modern Conspiracy Theories

Baal, a god of rain and thunder from Canaanite and Phoenician myth, is viewed in Judeo-Christian and Islamic lore as the ultimate “false god.” Traditionally linked to idolatry and opposition to Yahweh, Baal has become a potent symbol of evil in Iranian propaganda.

Adding a contemporary twist, Iranian media has bizarrely connected Baal to Jeffrey Epstein, citing leaked claims of a “Baal.name” bank account. This fuels lurid conspiracy theories about elite occult rituals and child sacrifice tied to “Baal” as a coded symbol.

Political Posturing in a Time of Turmoil

The 2026 Islamic Revolution anniversary rally comes amid heavy pressure on Tehran’s regime. Brutal crackdowns on nationwide protests over economic struggles continued from late 2025, while fragile nuclear talks with the US hang in the balance. The timing closely follows high-profile meetings between Trump and Netanyahu in Washington, stoking geopolitical friction.

By blending ancient religious imagery with modern antisemitic conspiracy theories, Iran’s government unleashed a chilling political statement. The Baal effigy burning was a fierce show of strength designed to demonise enemies and bolster domestic support through fear and faith.

Watch Live