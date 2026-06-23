Jamie Varley Held at Wakefield Prison After Baby Murder Conviction

Jamie Varley, convicted of murdering adopted baby Preston Davey, spent his first night in HMP Wakefield on 23 June 2026. The 37-year-old received a whole life sentence at Preston Crown Court following an eight-week trial.

Hostile Reception Inside

Varley faced a hostile welcome from inmates banging on his cell bars and issuing warnings tied to his child abuse conviction. Prison sources say this signals Varley should expect no leniency during his time inside.

Isolation And High Security

Held in segregation, Varley is under constant 24-hour suicide watch amid threats from fellow prisoners. Guards closely monitor him, restricting his movement to ensure his safety.

Emotional Toll

Sources reported Varley was visibly shaken and sobbing during his first night, struggling with the reality of a life sentence and the threat of prison violence.

Mental Health Oversight

Wakefield’s mental health team is set to assess Varley’s psychological state, with suicide watch protocols applied due to his high-profile status and vulnerable position.

Partners Whereabouts Unclear

Varley’s partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, is believed to be held separately, possibly at HMP Manchester or HMP Full Sutton, though his exact location remains unconfirmed. Varley now faces a lifetime behind bars with no chance of release, marking him as one of Britain’s most reviled criminals.