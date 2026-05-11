Jet2 Flight LS929 Diverts to Gatwick Over Medical Emergency

A Jet2 flight from Manchester to Reus, Spain, declared an emergency and diverted to London Gatwick Airport on Sunday morning due to a medical emergency on board. The flight LS929, which departed around 8am, squawked 7700 over South London, signalling the urgent situation.

Emergency Declared Mid-flight

The flight crew alerted air traffic control with a 7700 squawk, the international code for emergencies, after identifying a critical medical issue affecting a passenger during the journey.

Swift Diversion To Gatwick

Instead of continuing to its scheduled destination in Reus, Spain, the aircraft safely diverted to Gatwick Airport to ensure rapid medical assistance could be provided upon landing.

Medical Response Ready

Emergency services were prepared for the plane’s arrival at Gatwick, prioritising immediate care for the passenger in distress. Jet2 and airport staff coordinated closely during the diversion.

Passenger Safety Focus

The airline prioritises passenger welfare on all flights and follows protocols swiftly to handle the medical emergency, aiming to minimise risks and deliver prompt treatment.