Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

Katie Hopkins was thrown out of The Dundee Arms pub in Bethnal Green, East london/">London, during England’s World Cup opener against Croatia on June 20, 2026. The controversial media personality was ordered to leave by staff after clashing with the pub landlord and even confronted a cameraman before exiting to abusive chants from patrons.

Heated Pub Showdown

Footage shows Hopkins told to “F off” by pub staff and pushed by the landlord as the situation escalated. The crowd shouted insults at her, highlighting the hostility she faced from football fans inside the venue.

World Cup Drama in the East

The ejection happened during a highly anticipated England match, shining a spotlight on the confrontation amid a charged football atmosphere. Hopkins’ removal disrupted what should have been a celebratory occasion for many supporters.

Controversial Figures And Public Backlash

Hopkins’ often divisive views have made her a frequent target of public criticism. This incident adds to a recent series of setbacks for her in the public arena, reflecting ongoing tensions between her and wider society.

Social Media Reaction

Videos of the incident quickly spread across social platforms, sparking debate over whether Hopkins should be allowed in public venues. Some viewers argued the reaction was harsh, while others condemned her presence at the pub.