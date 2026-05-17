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TRAGIC DEATH King Charles Saddened as Soldier Dies at Royal Windsor Horse Show

King Charles Saddened as Soldier Dies at Royal Windsor Horse Show

A soldier from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery died on Friday evening after falling from their horse at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, just after performing in front of King Charles. The fatal accident occurred around 7pm as the soldier exited the arena. Despite immediate medical treatment, the soldier sustained fatal injuries and died shortly after. Thames Valley Police are treating the death as unexplained but non-suspicious and have informed the next of kin, who are being supported.

King’s Personal Condolences

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said King Charles was “greatly shocked and saddened” by the incident and will personally offer his condolences to the family. Although the King and other Royals were present in the arena during the fall, they were not aware of the severity until later. “The thoughts and most heartfelt sympathies of the whole Royal Family are with the victim’s loved ones and military colleagues,” the spokesperson added.

Military And Police Response

An army spokesperson expressed deep regret over the tragic death of a member of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery on 15 May, confirming the family has been notified. Thames Valley Police chief superintendent Michael Loebenberg urged anyone with information to contact police and confirmed investigations are ongoing with Defence and event officials to establish the full circumstances.

Event Continues Without Troop

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is proceeding as planned with the withdrawal of the King’s Troop display. King Charles visited the Troop members alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on Saturday morning. Event director Jo Peck extended sympathies to the soldier’s family, confirming the show’s schedule will continue but without the military display.

Royal Windsors Legacy

The show, first held in 1943 and a favourite event of the late Queen Elizabeth II, remains a key fixture in the royal calendar and the only occasion the grounds of Windsor Castle open to the public. This year’s event has featured several Royals, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, alongside young Lady Louise Windsor, who is competing in carriage driving — a sport taught by her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

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