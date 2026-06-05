Lancaster Teacher Banned for Life Over Sexual Fantasies About Pupils

Jacob Woodland, a 28-year-old science teacher at Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy in Lancaster, has been banned from teaching for life after admitting to having sexual fantasies about female pupils whose photos he viewed on Instagram. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) ruled on the misconduct following Woodland’s confession to the acting headteacher on 24 August 2024.

Admitted Viewing Pupils’ Images

Woodland acknowledged in a written statement that he had looked at publicly available Instagram photos of senior female students, including three under the age of 18, and used them to fantasise for his own pleasure. He expressed remorse but admitted to the inappropriate behaviour.

Immediate Suspension And Resignation

The teacher was suspended the day after his admission and resigned from his position two months later, ending his five-year tenure at the school.

Tra Panel Verdict

The disciplinary panel found Woodland guilty of unacceptable professional conduct, behaviour deemed damaging to the teaching profession’s reputation. They highlighted concerns over his limited remorse and a lack of understanding regarding the impact of his actions on pupils and safeguarding protocols.

Safeguarding Failures Highlighted

The panel criticised Woodland’s lack of insight into why the academy had to inform pupils’ parents about his misconduct, underscoring the serious safeguarding implications his actions posed.