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KINGS AWARD London Fire Commissioner Awarded King’s Fire Service Medal for 26 Years’ Service

London Fire Commissioner Awarded King’s Fire Service Medal for 26 Years’ Service

London Fire Commissioner Jonathan Smith has been honoured with the King’s Fire Service Medal in the 2026 Birthday Honours for his 26 years of dedicated service and leadership of the UK’s largest metropolitan fire and rescue service.

Firefighting Career Highlights

Commissioner Smith began his firefighting career in 2000 with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. He moved to Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in 2008 before joining the London Fire Brigade in 2019 as Assistant Commissioner. There, he led reforms in Brigade Control following the Grenfell Tower Fire and managed the operational running of all 103 fire stations.

National Leadership Roles

As Deputy Commissioner, Smith represented London at national strategic forums and served as the National Fire Chiefs Council’s lead on responses to Marauding Terrorist Attacks (MTA), shaping the fire service’s national preparedness.

Major Incident Command

Jonathan Smith has led responses to high-profile emergencies, including the 2021 New Providence Wharf Fire. He also managed fire brigade operations during significant state events such as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and King Charles III’s Coronation.

Commissioners Reflection

“I am genuinely humbled to have received the King’s Fire Service Medal and privileged to be leading this fantastic organisation. The fire service has given me a career and life experience I could only have dreamt of when I first started over 26 years ago.

“I am grateful to the brilliant people in London Fire Brigade who make it what it is – and without whom this wouldn’t have happened. There is more for us to do together so we can continue to meet the challenges of today and the next few years, but we will meet those challenges with confidence, pride and genuine ambition to be the best.”

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