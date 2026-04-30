Lorry Driver Arrested at Stansted for Teenage Rape in Kent

A lorry driver was arrested at Stansted Airport upon landing for the rape of a teenage girl in Kent. Samet Duman, 35, was handcuffed on the runway after flying into the UK, following the horrific attack in Greenhithe on 30 August 2023. Kent Police identified Duman through a DNA breakthrough after extensive investigations and international appeals, leading to his arrest on 7 June 2025.

DNA Breakthrough Leads to Arrest

Detectives from Kent Police uncovered the suspect’s DNA at the crime scene, which initially showed no matches. When Duman was arrested on an unrelated matter, his DNA was uploaded to the national database, triggering a match that linked him to the Kent assault.

International Manhunt Ends At Stansted

After fleeing to Turkey, Duman was flagged as wanted by UK and international authorities. Police were tipped off that he would be flying into Stansted, where officers waited on the runway to detain him immediately upon arrival.

Victims Bravery Praised

Detective Constable James Lake described the attack as a “terrifying and deeply traumatic ordeal” for the victim. He commended the teenager’s courage for coming forward and helping secure justice despite the distress caused.

Conviction at the Old Bailey

Duman was tried at the Old Bailey, where he denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury after a two-week trial. On 21 April 2025, he was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison.

Persistent Lies Fail To Save

The investigation revealed that Duman repeatedly gave false and contradictory statements throughout both the inquiry and trial. His dishonesty did not prevent his conviction and sentencing.