TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE M1 Shuts After Car and Trailer Smash, M27 Faces Lane Closures

  The M1 motorway is at a standstill after a crash between a car and...

Published: 4:42 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 5:44 pm February 23, 2026

 

The M1 motorway is at a standstill after a crash between a car and a trailer near Junction 22 in Leicestershire. Drivers face miles of gridlock as emergency crews work to clear the wreckage. Meanwhile, the M27 is also hit with lane closures amidst ongoing chaos.

M1 Crash Sparks Hours of Delay

Traffic on the M1 southbound has been brought to a halt following the collision. National Highways confirmed the motorway closure is temporary to recover the damaged car and trailer. Motorists are stuck in bumper-to-bumper queues stretching for five miles, with delays reaching up to 45 minutes.

M27 Lane Closed After Earlier Lorry Crash

The misery isn’t confined to the M1. On the M27 westbound between Junction 12, Portsmouth, and Junction 11, Fareham, one lane remains shut. The closure follows a separate incident involving a lorry, prompting emergency barrier repairs and adding to the bottleneck.

Additional Crash on A419 Causes More Delays

Elsewhere, the A419 southbound is closed between Cricklade (B4040) and Blunsdon (B4019) after a two-vehicle collision. Wiltshire Police and traffic officers are on site managing the situation. Drivers are warned to expect significant delays across these busy routes.

Commuters are urged to plan alternative routes and stay tuned for updates.

Topics :Road Traffic Collisions

