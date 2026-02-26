Watch Live
CRASH CHAOS M25 – Major Crash County Essex Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Full Carriageway Closure Effect Severe Delays Expected

  M25 Crash Chaos in Essex: The anti-clockwise carriageway between Junction 27 (M11) and Junction...

Published: 1:48 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 1:48 pm February 26, 2026
M25 Crash Chaos in Essex: The anti-clockwise carriageway between Junction 27 (M11) and Junction 26 (Waltham Abbey) is completely shut following a serious collision involving a van.

The van veered off the road and is now stranded on the verge. Essex Police and emergency teams are on the scene dealing with the incident.

National Highways Traffic Officers are helping manage the traffic disruption.

Diversion Alert

Anti-clockwise drivers – follow the hollow square diversion symbol

  • Leave the M25 at Junction 27 onto M11 Southbound, and continue to Junction 4.
  • Exit the M11 onto the A406 westbound and travel approximately 6 miles to the A10 junction.
  • Take the A10 northbound to rejoin the M25 at Junction 25.

Tip: If your journey takes you this way, expect delays. Consider alternative routes or delay your trip to avoid getting stuck.

