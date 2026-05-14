Major Factory Fire in Wolverhampton Prompts Road Closures and Emergency Response

West Midlands Fire Service tackled a significant factory fire on Walsall Street, Wolverhampton, in the early hours of Thursday, May 14. The blaze involved a two-storey commercial factory unit, prompting a large-scale emergency response and multiple road closures, impacting local traffic and safety.

Extensive Firefighting Effort

At the height of the incident, ten fire engines, two 4×4 brigade vehicles, and two hydraulic platforms attended the scene. Crews came from across the region, including Wolverhampton, Fallings Park, Walsall, Willenhall, Bilston, Dudley, Tipton, Wednesbury, Oldbury, Bloxwich, Brierley Hill, and Perry Barr.

Fire Under Control

Firefighters in breathing apparatus continue working to extinguish the fire, supported by drone operations. A structural engineer is assessing the building to ensure safety. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or casualties from the incident.

Road Closures Affecting Wolverhampton

Multiple roads around the area remain closed, including York Street at Wharf Street, Walsall Street between Shakespeare Street and St James Road, Shakespeare Street at Ward Street, and Lower Walsall Street. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Multi-agency Collaboration

The fire service has received support from West Midlands Police, National Grid, Severn Trent, Cadent, and Wolverhampton Council to manage the ongoing situation and ensure public safety.