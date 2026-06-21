Major Fire Hits Two Shops and Flats on Wembley High Road

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters from the london/">London Fire Brigade tackled a large blaze on High Road, Wembley on Tuesday afternoon. The fire damaged two mid-terraced shops and adjacent flats, affecting the ground floor, basement, ducting and second-floor flat roof.

Firefighters Battle Blaze

The brigade responded quickly to the first of ten emergency calls at 12:37pm, dispatching crews from Wembley, Park Royal, Northolt and nearby stations. A 32-metre turntable ladder was deployed to douse the fire from above as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Traffic Disruptions Expected

The incident caused traffic delays along High Road, with authorities advising the public to avoid the area where possible. Emergency services remained on scene until the fire was confirmed under control at 4:09pm.

Cause Under Investigation

Fire control officers have stated the cause of the blaze is currently unknown and remains under investigation.

Local Impact

The fire affected both commercial premises and residential properties, raising safety concerns for residents and businesses in the Wembley area.