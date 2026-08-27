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LIVE UPDATES Major road, rail and airport disruption across the South East

Major road, rail and airport disruption across the South East

Motorists and passengers are facing a number of delays across Berkshire, Hampshire, Kent, London, Surrey and Sussex this afternoon, with crashes, road closures, rail disruption and delays at Gatwick Airport.

Among the most significant incidents is an overturned lorry which has closed the A33 northbound in Hampshire, while an accident on the M4 eastbound near Hungerford has left one lane closed with long delays.

🔴 Hampshire – A33 closed after lorry overturns

The A33 northbound is closed between the B3349 roundabout at Riseley and Barge Lane at Stanford End following an overturned lorry.

Slow traffic is reported and the incident has been ongoing since this morning.

Wallop Road at Grateley also remains closed between Cholderton Road/Old Stockbridge Road and Mount Carmel Road following a recent hay fire.

🔴 Berkshire – long delays on M4

There are long delays on the M4 eastbound at Junction 14 for the A338 at Hungerford following an accident.

Lane one of three remains closed while recovery and clean-up work continues.

In Reading, traffic is queueing on the A33 Rose Kiln Lane southbound approaching M4 Junction 11, with journey times around ten minutes.

🔴 London – road remains closed after wildfire

The A237 London Road remains closed in both directions between the A236 Commonside Road at Mitcham Common and Mill Green Road at Beddington Corner following yesterday’s wildfire.

Slow traffic is reported and diversions are operating for bus routes 127 and S1 while investigations continue.

There is also queueing traffic on the A308 Hampton Court Road at Taggs Island, where temporary traffic lights are operating.

🔴 Surrey – crash partially blocks A3100

An accident is causing disruption on the A3100 Flambard Way eastbound in Godalming, at Wharf Road/Brighton Road.

The road is partially blocked with slow traffic.

Heavy traffic is also reported on the M25 anticlockwise approaching Junction 12 for the M3, adding around ten minutes to journeys.

🔴 West Sussex – lane closed on M23

Recovery work continues following an earlier car fire on the M23 northbound between Junction 10 at Crawley and Junction 9 for Gatwick Airport.

Lane one of four remains closed, although traffic is currently coping well.

A broken-down vehicle is also partially blocking the A27 eastbound between Southwick and the Portslade/West Hove turn-off, with slow traffic reported.

✈️ Gatwick Airport disruption

Passengers travelling through Gatwick Airport are being advised to check their flights following disruption caused by an earlier thunderstorm.

Live flight information in the supplied traffic report showed some services delayed by up to one hour.

🚇 London Underground disruption

There is no Metropolitan line service between Moor Park and Watford or between Chalfont & Latimer and Chesham because of signalling problems at Watford.

Minor delays are also affecting services between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Uxbridge and between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Aldgate.

🚆 Southern disruption continues after Lewes derailment

Rail disruption continues following the derailment at Lewes on August 13.

Replacement buses are running between Haywards Heath and Lewes, while there are no direct Southern services between London and Eastbourne or Hastings. Passengers are advised to travel via Brighton and change for alternative services.

🚗 Eurotunnel delays

Passengers using Eurotunnel at Folkestone face waits of up to one hour because of a shortage of carriages. Freight traffic is facing waits of up to around 15 minutes.

🎪 Reading Festival traffic warning

Drivers should also expect additional congestion around Reading town centre and Little John’s Farm as Reading Festival gets underway.

Extra traffic and pedestrians are expected, while both Reading stations are likely to be busier than usual. A shuttle bus is operating between Reading station and the festival site. The event runs from 27 to 30 August.

UKNIP will bring you further traffic and travel updates as incidents develop.

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