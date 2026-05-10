Man and Woman Sentenced for Fife Assault Outside Dunfermline Home

A man and a woman have been sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court following a violent assault outside a couple’s home in Fife on 26 July last year. Karen Young, 43, and Stephen Gray, 36, admitted attacking the couple near their front door after an alarm from their doorbell CCTV alerted them to suspicious activity.

Details Of Brutal Attack

Young repeatedly grabbed the female victim by the hair, pulled her to the ground, and punched her head and body causing injury. Gray assaulted the male partner by punching him multiple times, knocking him to the ground. The woman required hospital treatment for a headache and scalp bruising.

Police Evidence And Investigation

Following the incident, police seized CCTV footage showing Young and Gray leaving their home and pointing to the neighbour’s door. The couple were woken around 7am by the doorbell alarm that someone was trying to remove it, prompting them to confront the assailants outside.

Sentencing And Court Statements

Sheriff William Gilchrist handed Young 100 hours of unpaid work plus one year of offender supervision, citing her anger management issues. Gray, already serving a long prison sentence and with an extensive criminal record, was given an additional 14 weeks in custody.

Defence And Admission

Young told police she was intoxicated and had limited memory of the attack. Her lawyer expressed regret and highlighted a high risk of reoffending without proper support. Gray’s defence stated that any injury to the male victim was minimal, with no complaints noted in his statement.