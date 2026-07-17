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MURDER CHARGE Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found seriously injured at a property in Bracknell earlier this week. Emergency services were called to Birkdale, Bracknell, shortly before 7am on Wednesday, July 15, where Natalie Clements, 40, was discovered with a serious head injury. Despite the efforts of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A Home Office post-mortem examination later confirmed Ms Clements died as a result of head injuries.

Court appearance

Matthew Robert Wilkie, 48, of Liscombe, Bracknell, appeared before Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 17, charged with murder. During the brief hearing, Wilkie spoke only to confirm his name and address, which he whispered from the dock. The case was adjourned to a later date as the murder proceedings continue.

Police investigation

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of Ms Clements’ body on Wednesday morning. Officers remained at the scene throughout the day while forensic examinations were carried out and enquiries continued in the surrounding area. As criminal proceedings are now active, anyone charged with an offence is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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