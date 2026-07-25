Man Arrested After Two Attempted Rape Investigations Launched in Rochdale

A man has been arrested after police launched investigations into two suspected attempted rapes following attacks on two women in separate parks in Rochdale. Greater Manchester Police said officers were first called at around 6.15am on Saturday 25 July after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man unknown to her in Broadfield Park. Just over two hours later, at 8.38am, police received a second report from another woman who said she had been attacked by a man she did not know in Milnrow Memorial Park.

Man Arrested

Following enquiries, officers arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of two counts of attempted rape. He remains in police custody for questioning while detectives continue their investigation.

Victims Supported

Greater Manchester Police confirmed both women are being supported by specially trained officers as enquiries continue. Detectives are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding both incidents.

Appeal for Information

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed either incident or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting incident numbers 679 and 880 of 25 July 2026, or via the force’s LiveChat service. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.