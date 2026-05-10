Man Charged Over Antisemitic Assaults in Enfield Hate Crime

A 34-year-old man from Hornchurch has been charged with multiple offences following an alleged antisemitic hate crime in Enfield. Dylan Ossei was arrested after police were called to reports of harassment, threats and assault targeting members of the Jewish community on Southbury Road at 1:20am on Saturday, 9 May.

Details Of Charged Offences

Ossei faces five charges including assault, racially or religiously aggravated assault, and various counts of threatening or abusive behaviour aimed at causing fear, harassment or alarm. Three victims aged 26, 53 and 58 sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

Police Act Quickly

Officers responding to the incident detained Ossei and arrested him on the scene. He was later remanded in custody and scheduled to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 May.

Met Police Response

Detective Superintendent Marco Bardetti, who oversees policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “The Met has made it abundantly clear that we treat reports of alleged antisemitic hate crime with the utmost seriousness and diligence, as demonstrated by the swift arrest and charge following this incident. “We will continue working closely with Jewish communities across London to provide reassurance and ensure people feel safe in their daily lives.”

Community Impact

This arrest highlights ongoing police efforts to tackle antisemitic hate crimes in London and protect vulnerable communities. The swift action aims to reassure residents that hate-driven offences are rigorously pursued and offenders brought to justice.