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STALKING PROBE Man accused of stalking and blackmail remanded in custody

Man accused of stalking and blackmail remanded in custody

A 33-year-old man accused of stalking one person and blackmailing three people has been remanded in custody.

Dylan Brown, whose address is currently listed as HMP Thameside, faces four charges – one count of stalking and three counts of blackmail.

Brown appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on September 18 and was remanded in custody ahead of further proceedings at the Crown Court.

Alleged threatening messages and emails

Brown is accused of stalking one person between August 18, 2024, and December 16, 2025.

The charge alleges he sent abusive and threatening messages and emails which caused the person “serious alarm or distress”.

He also faces three separate counts of blackmail.

Brown is accused of making unwarranted demands for money with menaces from the same person between August 28 and December 4, 2024.

Two further blackmail charges relate to separate alleged victims and cover periods between December 27, 2024, and January 31, 2025, and between June 24 and June 27, 2023.

Bail refused

Brown was denied bail on the grounds that the court considered there were substantial grounds to believe he would commit further offences or cause injury, or fear of injury, if released.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at Inner London Crown Court on October 16, 2026.

The charges are allegations and Brown has not been convicted of the offences. The case remains subject to active court proceedings.

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