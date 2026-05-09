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Man Hospitalised After Suspected Acid Attack Outside Ashton McDonald’s

Man Hospitalised After Suspected Acid Attack Outside Ashton McDonald’s

A man in his 30s was hospitalised after a suspected acid attack outside a McDonald’s in Ashton‑under‑Lyne on Friday, 8 May. Emergency services sealed off Warrington Street following the incident at around 4pm, with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), paramedics, and fire crews responding to the scene.

Hazmat Emergency Declared

GMP described the scene as a “hazmat incident,” prompting specialist teams and two fire crews from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to carry out containment and safety checks. The road was cordoned off from Bow Street while the operation was underway.

Suspects Detained

Two men aged in their 40s and 50s were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Injuries Not Life-threatening

The victim was treated at the hospital for injuries caused by contact with a corrosive substance. According to GMP, his condition is stable, and the injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Suspects Detained Two Attack

Forensic officers examined the pavement outside the fast-food outlet while detectives reviewed CCTV footage and collected witness statements. Police have reassured the public that the threat has been contained and have urged anyone with information or video from the area to come forward.

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