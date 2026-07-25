Man in His 20s Dies Following Moped Collision in Radlett as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man in his 20s died following a collision involving a moped in Radlett during the early hours of Saturday morning. Emergency services were called to Watford Road at around 12.10am on Saturday 25 July following reports of a collision involving a black Honda moped at the roundabout with Abbey View. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the rider, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers. The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. Sergeant Tim Davies said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time. “Our investigations into the collision continue and I would ask anyone who saw what happened to please contact us if you haven’t done so already. “Additionally, if you have a dash cam fitted and were driving in the area, please check it in case you recorded any important footage.” Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was driving in the area and may have captured the incident or the moments leading up to it on dashcam, to come forward. Anyone with information or footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Hertfordshire Police. Dashcam footage can also be uploaded via the force’s Digital Asset Management System (DAMS).