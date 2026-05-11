Man Jailed After Racist Abuse Shuts M42 Near Solihull

A man from Brierley Hill has been jailed after causing chaos on one of the Midlands’ busiest roads. Geoffrey Brewer, 53, climbed onto a bridge over the M42 near Solihull on 10 July, hurling racist and religious abuse at emergency workers and forcing police to shut the motorway in both directions for over five hours.

Long Motorway Closure

Brewer’s actions sparked extensive traffic disruptions, with long tailbacks building as National Highways confirmed the motorway was fully closed shortly after 6.30am. The standstill lasted for more than five hours as officers and specialist teams negotiated with him on the bridge between junctions 4 and 5.

Abuse Targeted Emergency Workers

Whilst perched on the wrong side of the barrier, Brewer directed a torrent of racial and religious abuse towards police officers and paramedics trying to bring him down. During the standoff, he bizarrely demanded a full English breakfast but refused to come down from the bridge.

Multiple Charges Brought

West Midlands Police arrested Brewer at the scene. He faced charges including endangering road users, criminal damage, common assault, and several counts of racially and religiously aggravated harassment alongside public order offences.

Sentence And Release

At court, it was revealed Brewer’s behaviour caused major disruption, risked public safety, and subjected emergency services to sustained abuse. He was sentenced to nine months in prison but was released immediately due to time already served on remand.