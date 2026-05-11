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KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed in Sutton High Street Taken to Major Trauma Centre

Man Stabbed in Sutton High Street Taken to Major Trauma Centre

A man has been taken to a London major trauma centre after being stabbed on Sutton High Street on the evening of Sunday, May 10. The London Ambulance Service responded quickly, along with London’s Air Ambulance, advanced paramedics, and an incident response officer. The stabbing prompted a major emergency response, and a police cordon was put in place on the busy High Street.

Emergency Response

Police and emergency services were alerted just before 6.30pm. Ambulance crews and air support treated the injured man at the scene before transporting him to the hospital for further care.

Crime Scene Secured

The Metropolitan Police established a large crime scene along Sutton High Street with officers controlling cordons to preserve evidence and maintain public safety.

Police And Ambulance Statements

“We received a call at 6.29pm on Sunday regarding a stabbing in Sutton High Street. We dispatched ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic practitioner, an incident response officer, and London’s air ambulance,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said. “The man was treated on site before being taken to a London major trauma centre.”

Ongoing Investigation

Police have confirmed the scene remains under investigation. Authorities continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to assist with enquiries.

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