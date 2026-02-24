Margaret Elston Vanishes in Exeter

Last Seen Driving a Blue Ford Focus

Margaret Elston, 46, from Exeter, has been missing since the morning of 23rd February 2026. She was last spotted in Exeter on Friday, 20th February. Authorities believe she is travelling in a blue Ford Focus with the registration EX17 WNA.

Concern Grows Over Margaret’s Whereabouts

The slim-built white female has dark shoulder-length hair. Her current clothing is unknown. Police are growing increasingly worried for her welfare amid the mysterious disappearance.

Police Urge Public to Come Forward

If you’ve seen Margaret or know where she is, call 999 immediately. Quote log 535 of 23/02/2026. Every tip could help bring her home safely.