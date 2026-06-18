Dozens of men were involved in a violent mass brawl on Beckenham High Street outside Nando’s at around 11:30pm on June 18. The chaotic scene saw several individuals kicked and knocked to the ground as cars struggled to pass the area amid the fight. The Metropolitan Police attended the scene to break up the disturbance, with footage showing a man with a bloodied face.

Chaos On High Street

The large group gathered on the pavement escalated into a fierce altercation, forcing bystanders to keep their distance. Cars waiting to pass were caught in the turmoil, adding to the unsettling atmosphere.

Police Response

Officers arrived swiftly to restore order amid the melee. Several videos shared online captured police intervention to separate the groups, indicating the severity of the violence.

Injuries Reported

One man was seen with blood covering his face, suggesting injuries sustained during the fight. Details on the number of people hurt remain unclear.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the mass brawl remains unknown. The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further information as inquiries continue. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more details emerge.