Met Police Officer Dion Arnold Jailed 25 Years for Sexual Assaults

Metropolitan Police officer Dion Arnold, 33, was sentenced to 25 years in prison at Guildford Crown Court on 22 June after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences. The crimes, committed against four women between March 2023 and March 2025, were investigated by Surrey Police following a complaint in March 2025.

Convicted On Multiple Counts

Arnold was convicted of four rapes, two assaults by penetration, and two sexual assaults after a seven-week trial. The victims were unrelated and identified through forensic analysis of Arnold’s mobile phone, which contained a list of female names.

Exploiting Positions Of Trust

Though Arnold also served as an Army Reserve medic, prosecutors found no evidence he met the victims through his professional roles. He was said to have exploited his positions of trust to target women who believed they could rely on him.

Judge Denounces Offender

Judge Deborah Charles condemned Arnold’s actions as driven by a “deep-seated need to control women” and noted “deep levels of misogyny”. She added that there was limited evidence of genuine remorse.

Victims Praised For Bravery

Detective Inspector Hannah Randall from Surrey Police’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team praised the four victims for their courage in coming forward. She highlighted Arnold’s manipulative tactics and thanked the women for helping secure justice.

Dismissed From Police Service

Following a misconduct hearing in May 2026, Dion Arnold was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police. He will also serve an additional eight years on licence after completing his prison term.