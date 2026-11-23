An appeal is being shared for information about a missing 15-year-old boy from Wakefield who is known to spend time in the Lupset area.

Keiron is the subject of a missing-person appeal circulating across West Yorkshire, with members of the public asked to help establish his whereabouts.

The teenager was reportedly wearing a black jacket, black trainers and a black do-rag-style hat.

Missing teenager known to frequent Lupset

The appeal highlights Keiron’s links to Lupset, in the western part of Wakefield, and asks anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

No confirmed last-seen time or exact location has been provided in the information currently available.

How to contact West Yorkshire Police

Anyone with information about Keiron’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1681 of 21 November 2026.

In an emergency, or where someone is in immediate danger, call 999.