Missing Teen Amelia Devlin Last Seen Near Wimbledon

Police are urgently searching for 13-year-old Amelia Devlin, who went missing near Wimbledon Quarter around 12:58pm on Sunday. Amelia is 5’4″ with blond brown hair tied in a ponytail, wearing a navy blue angel wings hoodie and grey tracksuit trousers. She was carrying a black Nike bag and is described as shy, possibly lost. The Metropolitan Police have issued an appeal for information under missing person case number CAD 6369/10May26.

Details Of Disappearance

Amelia was last seen leaving the Wimbledon area just before lunchtime. Authorities fear she may be disoriented and are keen for anyone who has seen her to come forward promptly. Family and police urge people to remain vigilant in local parks, streets, and transport hubs.

Urgent Public Appeal

The family has asked that any sightings of Amelia be reported by text message to 07977 812353 to avoid tying up emergency phone lines. Police officers continue to coordinate search efforts across the Wimbledon and surrounding london/">London boroughs.

Search Underway

Local volunteers and police are combing nearby areas while reviewing CCTV footage to trace Amelia’s last movements. The search remains ongoing, and time is critical in locating the teenager safe and well.

Community Support Plea

Neighbours and local residents are asked to check any possible hiding places or private properties carefully and report anything unusual to the police. Social media shares have been widely circulated to raise awareness of the missing teen.